Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating four years of his 2018 hit romantic-comedy film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a video of him dancing with a group of cancer survivor ladies on the movie's hit song 'Dil Chori', at a private event. The video also features Kartik's mother dancing along with the group.

Sharing the clip, Kartik wrote, "Couldn't ask for a better 4 year anniversary for #SonuKeTituKiSweety Overwhelmed to have spent time with these Strong souls #CancerSurvivors."

The post garnered more than one lakh likes after being shared on the photo-sharing application. Fans and fellow celebrities including his upcoming film 'Freddy's' producer Ekta Kapoor, chimed into the comments section and left heart emoticons.

The comedy flick, which revolves around the lifelong war between friendship and love, is helmed by Luv Ranjan and also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. (ANI)

