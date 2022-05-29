Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Craze for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' among the audience is not ending anytime soon. Film's box office collection is proof of this fact.

It's been only nine days since the film was released and it has already entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Sharing the update, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat... Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films... National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: Rs 109.92 cr. #India biz."

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a sequel to the 2007 released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the remake also stars Tabu. (ANI)

