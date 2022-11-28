Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday sent a warm birthday wish to his 'Freddy' co-actor Alaya F.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a selfie from which he captioned, "Freddy ki taraf se happy Birthday to the Fireball of energy and extremely talented @alayaf."

Kartik and Aalya will be seen sharing the screen space in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming production 'Freddy' which is all set to stream on Disney + Hotstar from December 2, 2022.

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is a romantic thriller which showcases Kartik in a never seen avatar.

The teaser showed Kartik as the 'lonely, naive, nervous, honest, introvert, shy' dentist among many more qualities of the actor's character. He was seen treating patients in a clinic in the daytime. In the nighttime, he turns into a murderer as he drags a body into a forest.

Recently, the makers unveiled the songs 'Kaala Jaadu' and 'Tum Jo Milo' which got massive responses from the audience.

Apart from 'Freddy', Alaya F will also be seen in producer Bhushan Kumar's next 'SRI' along with actor Rajkummar Rao which is a biopic on Srikant Bholla.

Kartik, on the other hand, will also be seen in a family entertainer film 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon and in a musical romantic drama film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kiara Advani, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. (ANI)

