Washington, March 12: Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet is set to enter the world of Middle-earth. The actor is in talks to join the upcoming film 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum', directed by Andy Serkis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will go into production in New Zealand later this year, marking Winslet's potential entry into another globally recognised franchise after her recent work in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash.'

Details about Winslet's role remain under wraps. The project will see Serkis not only directing the film but also reprising his iconic role as Gollum, a character he first portrayed in 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy directed by Peter Jackson in the early 2000s. Serkis later returned to the role in 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.' Kate Winslet Shares Her Painful Experience of Body Shaming After ‘Titanic’ Success; Says, ‘It Was Absolutely Appalling’.

'The Hunt for Gollum' is set in the timeline between 'The Hobbit' trilogy and the original 'Lord of the Rings' films. The story follows Aragorn and Gandalf as they search for Gollum in an effort to uncover information about Bilbo Baggins' ring, later revealed to be the powerful One Ring that threatens all of Middle-earth, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jackson is producing the film alongside long-time collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, both key creative figures behind the original 'Lord of the Rings' films. Zane Weiner also serves as producer. The film is scheduled for a global release on December 17, 2027, through Warner Bros.' New Line Cinema division. ‘Goodbye June’ Release Date: Kate Winslet’s Directorial Debut Film To Hit Screens on December 12, To Stream on Netflix on December 24 (See Pics).

Several familiar faces are expected to return to Middle-earth. Veteran actor Ian McKellen is set to reprise his role as Gandalf, while Elijah Wood has strongly hinted that he could return as Frodo Baggins. On the work front, Winslet recently appeared as Ronal in James Cameron's blockbuster 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', which grossed more than USD 1.5 billion worldwide, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Beyond acting, Winslet also stepped behind the camera last year to direct the family drama 'Goodbye June,' written by her son Joe Anders.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)