Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): After their dreamy wedding pictures, B-town newly-weds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are setting couple goals by managing to come together for special moments despite the long distance.

Vicky, who is currently shooting in Indore and Katrina, who is in Mumbai, united for a birthday video call for Katrina's sister Isabella on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor posted a screengrab from her sister's Zoom birthday call, which also featured Vicky and his brother and actor Sunny Kaushal.

Further, Katrina wrote, "Happy happy happiest @isakaif - this is the year that will shower all the love, light and happiness on u."

Isabelle also shared the screenshot on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Zoom birthdays are back! Thanks," referring to a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram post, Isabelle had shared that she was busy shooting for her upcoming project on her birthday. (ANI)

