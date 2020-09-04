Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry is riding high on the success of her recently released album 'Smile'. On Friday, the musician shared some unseen videos that went behind during the shoot for the music album's cover.

American singer-songwriter Perry, who just welcomed her baby daughter with husband Orlando Bloom, Daisy Dove Bloom, dropped her sixth studio album, 'Smile,' on August 28.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, the 35-year-old singer shared a fun video on Instagram where she is seen donned in a round, red clown's nose, and happily moving around.

The star wears a blue-and-white checkered outfit and her pinkish-blonde hair styled up.

"Behind the Smile of the album cover shoot: before I even knew I was going to have an album, I wanted to do a photoshoot that encapsulated the journey to pure joy," the singer captioned the post.

As she dropped the official music video, the Grammy-nominated singer wrote to her fans on social media, "IT'S HERE! IT'S REALLY HERE! I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #SMILE IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY."

The 'Roar' singer also noted that her message was "sent from my hospital bed lol." With this new album comes 12 songs from Perry, including 'Daises,' a nod to her daughter's name.

As per E!News, 'Smile' also includes previously released tracks 'Never Really Over' and 'What Makes A Woman' as well as 'Harleys In Hawaii.' Other tracks on the record include 'Cry About It Later' and 'Champagne Problems.'

Daisy is Perry's first child and Bloom's second. The 'Carnival Row' actor Bloom is also dad to son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. (ANI)

