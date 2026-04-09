Alappuzha (Keralam) [India], April 9 (ANI): Polling for the high-stakes Keralam Assembly Elections 2026 began at 7 am on Thursday across all 140 constituencies, with actor Kunchacko Boban among the early voters, casting his ballot at a polling station in Alappuzha.

Speaking after voting, the actor emphasised the importance of civic responsibility. "As an ordinary citizen, it is my right to utilise my vote. I think I have utilised my voting power responsibly for myself, for the country, and for the people," he said.

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He added that voters are electing representatives to address pressing issues, expressing hope that prevailing concerns in both the country and his native place would be resolved by the elected government.

According to the Election Commission of India, voter turnout reached 33.28 per cent by 11 am, indicating a steady participation rate in the initial hours of polling.

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Keralam has a total electorate exceeding 2.69 crore, including 1.38 crore women and 1.31 crore men, along with 277 voters from the third gender category.

Notably, nearly 4.24 lakh first-time voters aged between 18 and 19 are participating in this election, while more than 2 lakh voters are above the age of 85.

To ensure smooth conduct of the polls, authorities have established 30,471 polling stations and deployed approximately 1.46 lakh trained personnel across the state. Security arrangements have been intensified, with over 1,200 police teams stationed on the ground.

The election is being closely watched as a contest between the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), seeking a third consecutive term, and the United Democratic Front (UDF), which is aiming to return to power.

Vote counting is scheduled to take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)