Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): American stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart's former personal shopper has been charged with defrauding him out of more than USD 1 million.

According to Fox News, a press release from Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz stated that Hart's personal shopper whose name is Dylan Jason Syer, was indicted and arraigned in New York on Wednesday for multiple charges including grand larceny for allegedly making over a million dollars in "unauthorized charges and purchases on the comedian's credit cards" between October 12, 2017, through February 25, 2019.

Katz said, "This defendant, who owned a personal shopper business, used legitimate purchases to gain access and then allegedly continued to charge the actor's credit cards for astronomical sums of money."

Syer had allegedly charged approximately USD 923,000 on Hart's card without authorisation in addition to USD 240,000 worth of jewellery and watches.

With the stolen money he purchased a number of expensive items including five Patek Phillipe watches, which are valued at more than USD 400,000, a Sam Friedman painting, over 20 collectible dolls, and two Louis Vuitton bags.

Katz described, "The defendant thought he was beyond reach and was living out his uber-rich lifestyle fantasies. But my team uncovered the bogus purchases - from the credit card charges being processed by the bank, down to tracking FedEx packages delivered to Syer's home and business."

As per Fox News, Dylan Jason Syer is currently facing a 10-count indictment "charging him with grand larceny in the first and second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the first and second degree, identity theft in the first degree and scheme to defraud in the first degree." (ANI)

