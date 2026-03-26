Bollywood veteran Aamir Khan has joined the chorus of industry voices praising the massive success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, even as he admitted he is yet to watch the film. Speaking at the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 on Thursday, March 26, the actor-producer extended his congratulations to Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar for the sequel's record-breaking performance at the box office. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Colonel Bhupinder Shahi Applauds Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Espionage Thriller, Opens Up on Real Life Spy Missions.

Aamir Khan on ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Success

While interacting with the media on the second day of the festival, Khan addressed the buzz surrounding the spy thriller. Despite the film's dominance in theatres since its March 19 release, the Sitaare Zameen Par star revealed that his schedule has kept him from a screening."I have not seen the film yet," Khan told reporters. "But I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2, both films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team."

Aamir Khan Confesses He Hasn’t Watched ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ – Watch Video

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His comments highlight the significant industry impact of the franchise, which has seen stars like Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, and Allu Arjun also publicly celebrate its achievement.

Dhurandhar 2's Historic Run at the Box Office

The sequel, which stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, has become a certified global phenomenon. Within just seven days of its release, Dhurandhar 2 crossed the INR 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office, making it one of the fastest Indian films to reach this milestone.

Domestic collections have been equally strong, with the film crossing INR 623 crore net in India. Analysts note that the project has shattered several records, including the highest-ever paid preview collection and the biggest opening week for a Bollywood film in 2026.

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ at IFFD 2026

Khan was present at the Delhi festival primarily for a special screening of his upcoming project, Sitaare Zameen Par. Expressing his pride in the film, which is directed by Prasanna, Khan noted the importance of the new festival in connecting with younger audiences. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Star Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades SLAMS Shobhaa De’s Criticism of His ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Chant (View Post).

"It's a real pleasure that our film is being screened here," he said. "Prasanna and I are very happy and proud of what the film says."The actor, who recently celebrated his 61st birthday, also hinted at a busy year ahead, with his production house gearing up for the release of Lahore 1947 and the promotion of his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film, Ek Din.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).