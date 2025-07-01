Entertainment News | Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures, Weight Loss Journey

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian has shared a detailed list of the cosmetic procedures she has undergone, responding to a viral video that speculated about her recent appearance.

The 41-year-old reality TV star took to the comments section of the video to set the record straight, listing the various treatments and procedures she has had done over the years.

    Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian has shared a detailed list of the cosmetic procedures she has undergone, responding to a viral video that speculated about her recent appearance.

    The 41-year-old reality TV star took to the comments section of the video to set the record straight, listing the various treatments and procedures she has had done over the years.

    Also Read | 'Have No Words,' Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Fans Celebrate Abhishek Bachchan's 25 Years in Bollywood With Posters and Love Outside Jalsa (Watch Video).

    As per E! News, Khloe's list includes a nose job, laser hair removal for her hairline and other areas, Botox, and Sculptra, a type of dermal filler.

    She also revealed that she has had collagen baby Threads underneath her chin and neck, Sofwave laser for skin tightening, and regular facials, including salmon sperm facials.

    Also Read | Rakhi Sawant Says 'Khoobsurat Dikhne Ke Liye Kya Kya Karna Padta Hai' After Shefali Jariwala's Untimely Demise; Netizens Slam Actress for Her 'Insensitive' Remark (Watch Video).

    Additionally, she credits her youthful appearance to peptides, vitamins, and daily skincare.

    Khloe attributed the changes in her body to her significant weight loss of 80 pounds over the years, achieved through slow and steady methods with her trainer, Joel "Coach Joe" Bouraima.

    The Good American founder emphasised that she has no shame about her cosmetic procedures, writing, "In 2025, there are many other things we can do before surgery, but when it's time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors," as quoted by E! News.

    Khloe's openness about her procedures comes after her sister Kylie Jenner shared her own plastic surgery experiences in the past. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Also Read | 'Have No Words,' Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Fans Celebrate Abhishek Bachchan's 25 Years in Bollywood With Posters and Love Outside Jalsa (Watch Video).

    As per E! News, Khloe's list includes a nose job, laser hair removal for her hairline and other areas, Botox, and Sculptra, a type of dermal filler.

    She also revealed that she has had collagen baby Threads underneath her chin and neck, Sofwave laser for skin tightening, and regular facials, including salmon sperm facials.

    Also Read | Rakhi Sawant Says 'Khoobsurat Dikhne Ke Liye Kya Kya Karna Padta Hai' After Shefali Jariwala's Untimely Demise; Netizens Slam Actress for Her 'Insensitive' Remark (Watch Video).

    Additionally, she credits her youthful appearance to peptides, vitamins, and daily skincare.

    Khloe attributed the changes in her body to her significant weight loss of 80 pounds over the years, achieved through slow and steady methods with her trainer, Joel "Coach Joe" Bouraima.

    The Good American founder emphasised that she has no shame about her cosmetic procedures, writing, "In 2025, there are many other things we can do before surgery, but when it's time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors," as quoted by E! News.

    Khloe's openness about her procedures comes after her sister Kylie Jenner shared her own plastic surgery experiences in the past. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

