New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Actor Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with husband and her "Shershaah" co-star Sidharth Malhotra, debuted in a custom-made Gaurav Gupta couture titled "Bravehearts" at the 2025 edition of the Met Gala.

"Mama's first Monday in May," the actor captioned her pictures on Instagram from the event, billed as fashion's biggest night, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The theme of this year's Met Gala is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and Gupta said his design piece for the actor from "Bravehearts" was about all kinds of transformation: emotional, physical, and generational.

"In creating this piece for Kiara, we wanted to honour her motherhood and pay homage to the bold elegance of Black style. The look bridges continents and his-tories, merging a deep symbolism with the radical refinement of Black dandyism," the designer said in a post shared on his official Instagram page.

"A tribute to defiance, legacy, and new beginnings. Bravehearts is built on the spirit of the Black Dandy - those who challenged norms and reshaped culture with grace, strength, and individuality," he added.

Kiara, who posed for the shutterbugs at the Met Gala as she caressed her baby bump, looked radiant in the monochrome garment with a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts - "mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord".

"She is enveloped in a dramatic white cape echoing André Leon Talley's 2010 Met Gala look, the piece is both armour and offering," Gupta further said.

Sidharth, who accompanied Kiara to New York, shared one of her photographs from the gala on his Instagram Stories.

"Both Bravehearts," he wrote in a nod to his wife and their unborn child.

