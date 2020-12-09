Los Angeles, Dec 9 (PTI) Kiki Layne, breakout star of "The Old Guard" and "If Beale Street Could Talk", has been roped in to feature in the small screen adaptation of P Djeli Clark's fantasy historical novella "Ring Shout".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Harriet" director Kasi Lemmons is attached to helm and adapt the project hailing from Skydance Television.

The novel, published in October, and its subsequent series is set in the American South of the 1920s when an otherworldly evil has risen in the form of monsters who take up residents within the bodies of people filled with hate -- Ku Klux Klan, the American white supremacist hate group.

Maryse Boudreaux (Layne), her two friends and fellow resistance fighters set out to confront this reign of terror.

A network is not yet attached. Skydance TV plans to shop the project to streaming services and premium cable networks.

Lemmons and Layne are also attached to executive produce alongside Clark, Marc Evans, Matt Jackson and Skydance TV's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

Layne, who is currently shooting for Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling", will next be seen in Amazon's "Coming 2 America". PTI

