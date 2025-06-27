Venice [Italy], June 27 (ANI): Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding festivities are in full swing in Venice.

Renowned celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump and Oprah Winfrey reached the venue recently for the lavish affair.

Kim Kardashian arrived with her sister Khloe and mother Kris Jenner; they were seen later in the day chatting with actor Orlando Bloom, as per CNN.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kusher and their children have already spent a few days in the city, with Trump posting on Instagram, "Ready to celebrate the love story of our friends," along with a pic of her hotel suite bearing the name "Dolce Vita."

During the festivities, Sanchez is expected to turn up in an array of luxury looks. Spotted leaving the five-star Aman hotel on Wednesday by luxury water taxi, she opted for a vintage Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown for one of her first appearances in the city.

The high-profile wedding ceremony of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez is likely to take place on Friday, June 27.

Bezos and Sanchez went public with their relationship in 2019 after the entrepreneur announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott. The pair eventually got engaged in May 2023, and their wedding festivities will take place from June 26 to 28 in Venice, Italy, as per PEOPLE.

The helicopter pilot was formerly married to top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell for 14 years. The exes, who finalized their divorce in 2019, share two children: Evan and Ella. Sanchez is also a mom to son Nikko, whom she welcomed with NFL player Tony Gonzalez. (ANI)

