Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Business mogul and mother of four, Kim Kardashian, opened her heart out about her upcoming reality TV show, 'The Kardashians', which will premier on Hulu.

In an interview with Variety, the second born of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian touched upon many topics, which the public has been itching to hear an opinion of, from her. She addressed her equation with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West and talked about whether he will feature in the upcoming show or not.

Talking about their equation, she said, "I'm always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we're always family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there's moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive."

Despite the ongoing controversy that keeps her in the news because of Kanye, she spoke gracefully about the father of her children. Kim said, "The thing is, I just believe in being positive and speaking highly. I would never say anything negative about the father of my children, and I think we both ultimately want the same goals. I will, as of now, and hopefully always, take the high road."

Talking about the show being more of a documentary style than a reality TV style, she said, "The show is very documentary-style and we break the fourth wall a lot, so I might look into camera and say, 'Listen, my kids will see this one day. Am I frustrated? Am I feeling this? Am I feeling that? Yes. But that all the emotions are temporary.'"

Speaking about her co-parenting journey, she added, "As long as I have the kids best interest, that's all I can focus on and that's all I care to share. But we do see a lot of our co-parenting journey, which I think is going to be really beautiful for people to see."

'The Kardashians' will premier on Hulu on 14 April 2022. (ANI)

