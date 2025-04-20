Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Cricketer KL Rahul recently turned 33, and this birthday was extra special for him, as just a couple of days back, he and his wife, Athiya Shetty, introduced their baby girl, Evaarah, to the world.

The cricketer, who celebrated his special day earlier this week, has now shared some adorable moments from his birthday celebration, and fans are loving the sweet family vibes.

Also Read | 'Aapka Pyaar Hi Hai Meri Taqat': Overwhelmed With Audience's Love for Film, Sunny Deol Vows 'Jaat 2' Will Be Bigger and Better.

KL, on Sunday, took to his Instagram account to share a bunch of pictures and videos from his special day. The post began with a selfie, followed by a photo of a blue cake with the words "Happy Birthday Papa, we love you" written on it.

The next few clips showed Rahul spending time with his pet and sharing laughs with little kids as they clapped around another birthday cake. One photo also showed a cute statue of a toy holding a baby, a lovely nod to Rahul stepping into fatherhood this year.

Also Read | 'Retro': Suriya Suffered a Blow to His Head While Shooting for Director Karthik Subbaraj's Action Entertainer, Discloses Nasser.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIqq3SETFvE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier on Friday, KL and Athiya also shared the first-ever glimpse of baby Evaarah with a beautiful black-and-white picture.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIlMd2UTkhP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The couple welcomed their baby girl in March this year. They had announced their pregnancy in November last year with a sweet message that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon, 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.

KL Rahul, who is currently playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

KL is the eighth-highest run-getter in the ongoing IPL 2025 and Delhi Capitals' (DC) top run-scorer, with 266 runs in six innings at an average of 53.20 and a strike rate of 158.33, including two fifties. His best score is 93*.

He is coming into the tournament after an incredible ICC Champions Trophy campaign, where he excelled as a finisher at number six, scoring 140 runs in four innings at an average of 140.00, with brilliant contributions in the semifinal against Australia and the final against New Zealand in Dubai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)