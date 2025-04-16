India national cricket team star wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul, who is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, together with his father-in-law Suniel Shetty, a Bollywood star, have jointly bought a land parcel in Owale, near the well-known Ghodbunder Road, in Thane West, Maharashtra, for a whopping sum of 9.85 crores INR. As per the documents reviewed by the property platform Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Maharashtra website, the land purchase was officially registered in March 2025. IPL 2025: A Look at Top Four KL Rahul Knocks in Indian Premier League.

According to reports, KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty have acquired seven acres of undivided land, which measures around 28,328 square meters or about 33,880 square yards. The duo has paid 68.96 lakhs INR for the stamp duty and 30,000 INR as registration charges for the purchase. This undivided seven acres of land is part of a larger land parcel spanning across 30 acres and 17 guntha. As mentioned above, the land is purchased in Owale, an area between Anand Nagar and Kasarvadavali along the Ghodbunder Road, which links Eastern and Western Express Highways, offering great connectivity to business areas, making it an ideal spot for investment. KL Rahul-Sanjiv Goenka Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Delhi Capitals Batter Plays Match-Winning 93* During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Watch Video).

KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty (daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty), were in the news in July, 2024, for buying an apartment in the Pali Hill area in Bandra, Mumbai. Suniel Shetty had also bought a 1,200-sq ft property in Mumbai for ₹8.01 crore through a bank auction, together with son Ahan Shetty in October, 2024.

