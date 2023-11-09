Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): The latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan' season 8 saw actresses Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday gracing the famous talk show couch.

In a candid conversation with host Karan Johar, the two opened up about their personal and professional lives.

Surprisingly, Karan also claimed that at one point, Sara and Anaya dated the same actor, Kartik Aaryan.

Karan initiated the topic of Kartik by asking whether it's easier for them to be cordial with each other considering they once dated the same guy.

Instead of mentioning names, Sara talked about dating and breakups in general.

"I don't want to say that ya, it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether it's friends, professionally, romantically, espically if I am, I get involved and invested. It is not like, 'Oh yeah, it doesn't really matter, whatever its today, whatever its tomorrow'. It's not like that. It does affect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond that," Sara said.

She added, "I have realised, without sounding semi negative, there are actually no predicaments in this business. In my limited experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises saying I'll never talk to you again. All these nevers and always nahi hota (doesn't happen)."

Karan then told Sara and Ananya about his past rifts with his closest friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol.

Karan revealed, "Twice in my life, I had differences with close friends of mine. One was with Kareena way back in 2003, we didn't speak for a year and half. It was over a film, it was over Kal Ho Na Ho and it was only when my father was diagnosed with cancer that actually she called me, she was silent, I was silent. She was like I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok, we still had not mended, the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I am never going to speak with her again."

Talking about his rift with Kajol, he said, "It happened years later, with Kajol, which was also like such an emotional bond. We felt we would never be together, both landed up. I remember messaging Kajol when my babies were born and we haven't spoken in two years. I just sent her images of Yash and Roohi. I said you don't need to reply but these are what my children look like - Yash and Roohi. She messaged back and she said, I am just full of love right now. Month later, she said it's my birthday, you don't have to come but I went. We hugged, we cried and it was done."

'Koffee with Karan' streams on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

