Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): The official trailer for the new animated series 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight', was unveiled on Thursday.

According to Deadline, Jack Black has reprised his role of Po from the 'Kung Fu Panda' films. This is the first time he's voiced the character in a television series.

Also Read | Project K: Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Shooting in Two Languages, Says 'Exciting but Monitors Apprehension'.

In the trailer, following a serious incident in Po's village, for which he is blamed, Po loses his coveted title of Dragon Master. He is distraught at the news but all is not lost as the Wandering Blade arrives searching for him, and seeking his help on a quest.

Black first voiced Po for the original 'Kung Fu Panda' film in 2008 and then reprised the role for 'Kung Fu Panda 2' in 2011 and 'Kung Fu Panda 3' in 2016.

Also Read | Mithun Chakraborty Birthday: Here's a Look Back at His Trendsetting Dance Numbers As He Turns 72.

Rita Ora is starring as a no-nonsense English knight Wandering Blade, along with James Hong as Mr Ping. Cast members also include Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin and Amy Hill as Pei Pei, as per Deadline.

'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' has been executive produced by Peter Hastings, Shaunt Nigoghossian and Black. Co-executive producers are Chris Amick and Ben Mekler. DreamWorks Animation is the animation studio. It will premiere on July 14 on Netflix. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)