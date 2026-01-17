New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The 35th edition of the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF) was held in the national capital, featuring Indian and international music and dance performances in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The festival was inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, in the presence of ICCR Director General K. Nandini Singla and several dignitaries from foreign embassies and cultural institutions. The event highlighted India's cultural heritage while promoting global artistic collaboration.

The programme opened with an orchestral rendition of Vande Mataram, composed by Dr L Subramaniam to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song. The performance featured a symphony orchestra, a choir, and a ballet presentation. Dr Subramaniam said the composition would be performed in several countries as a tribute to the nation, as per the press release.

Performances followed by the Astana Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra and the Chamber Choir of the Aktobe Regional Philharmonic, conducted by Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin, along with ballet presentations by the Gakku Ensemble.

The Indian premiere of Navagraha Symphony, composed by Dr Subramaniam and inspired by the nine celestial planets, was a key highlight. The performance featured Kavita Krishnamurti and members of her family, combining Sanskrit verses with Western symphonic music.

The festival concluded with Shantipriya, a composition originally created for the Kirov Ballet, presented live with orchestra and ballet for the first time. The performance featured a powerful and elegant ballet presentation by the Gakku Ensemble, beautifully choreographed by Gulmira Ordabayeva.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam remarked that this year's festival holds special significance as it marks the Indian premiere of Dr L. Subramaniam's Navagraha Symphony, as per the press release.

Established in 1992, the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival is a platform for cultural exchange. After Delhi, the festival will be held in Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru. (ANI)

