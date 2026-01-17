Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop star husband, Nick Jonas, marked a special milestone as their daughter, Malti Marie, turned four. Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse from Malti’s birthday party. Going by the image, it appeared that Malti had a “The Little Mermaid”-themed celebration, complete with a cake featuring Ariel and Sebastian, the beloved Jamaican-accented crustacean. ‘Good to Be Home’: Priyanka Chopra Gives Glimpse of Family Time After Busy Work Travels (View Pics and Videos)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Malti’s 4th Birthday Moments

The party also included mermaid-shaped cookies, while the decor was inspired by the seafloor, with conch shells adding to the undersea theme. Priyanka wrote as the caption: “She’s 4.” Nick shared a stunning picture of Malti but covered her face with a birthday cake emoji. “I can’t believe it. Our little angel is four.” Joining in the celebrations, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also penned a loving message for her granddaughter. He wrote: “You made me a grandmom and filled my life with magic. Happy fourth birthday, my angel.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Love Story

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022 via surrogacy. The couple had later revealed how Malti Marie was born prematurely and spent over 100 days in the NICU before coming home. The couple had met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where he expressed his feelings for the Indian actress. At the Met Gala, the two made their primary public appearance as a couple, and in 2018, reports of Priyanka and Nick being romantically involved started surfacing on the internet. Nick finally proposed to Priyanka for marriage on her birthday in July 2018, in London, and the actress immediately said yes. It was in December 2018, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Serve Ultimate Couple Goals on the Red Carpet, Actress Greets Everyone With a Namaste (Watch Video)

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Project

Talking about her film work, Priyanka is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming movie starring South star Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli. Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film SSMB29. In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise Krrish 4, marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director. The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, The Bluff. She was last seen in Heads Of State directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

