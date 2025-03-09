Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Lady Gaga was supported by her fiance Michael Polansky after pulling double duty as both the host and the musical guest on the March 8 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Gaga and Polansky were seen arriving hand-in-hand at an SNL afterparty at L'Avenue after the show's recording in New York City, reported People.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Waves at Virat Kohli as She Cheers for Team India at Champions Trophy 2025 Final Against New Zealand (Watch Video).

Gaga wore an eye-catching black rhinestone bodysuit with a matching wide-brimmed hat, while Polansky kept his look casual in a black trucker jacket, jeans and sneakers, as per the outlet.

Gaga and Polansky were first romantically linked in 2020, making their public debut during the Super Bowl in Miami.

Also Read | IIFA Awards 2025: Karan Johar Shares Secret Behind Stunning Weight Loss.

At that time, Gaga shared a photo on Instagram of the couple enjoying their time together on a yacht, captioning it, "We had so much fun in Miami."

Michael Polansky is known for his work running various charities and businesses associated with Facebook co-founder Sean Parker.

She introduced her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polanksy, as "my fiance" to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, whom Lady Gaga met while attending an Olympic swimming competition.

In the video, taken at the venue where the swimming events are being held, she can be seen turning to Michael Polansky, the entrepreneur and tech investor she's been reportedly dating since roughly 2019 or 2020, and introducing him to Attal as "my fiance."

Reports that Gaga and Polansky were engaged first surfaced in April 2024, when she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The singer was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino (they broke up in 2019) and actor Taylor Kinney (they broke up in 2016).

In an interview ahead of her SNL gig, Gaga told Good Morning America's Michael Strahan that she made her intentions with Polansky known before their first date, as per the outlet.

"I wanted marriage and kids more than anything," Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, explained.

"Michael flew to Vegas when I was doing my show to take me on our first date, and before we even sat down, I said, 'Do you want marriage and kids?' And he goes, 'Yeah, I do.' And I said, 'Okay, great, do you want some champagne?' And he said, 'Sure.'," as per the outlet.

Gaga said, "I think I wanted him to know that I was a family girl." As for what made Polansky "the one," the Oscar winner stated, "He just loves the whole me."

"I learn a lot from him. He's so supportive. He's got an incredibly kind heart. He's my best friend," she continued of her soon-to-be husband. "Being in a partnership with your best friend, I feel, is a huge blessing. Honestly, I couldn't imagine going through life with anyone but him," reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)