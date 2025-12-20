Washington DC [US], December 20 (ANI): Filmmaker James Gunn has announced German actor Lars Eidinger as the actor who will portray iconic Superman villain Brainiac in the upcoming DC film 'Man of Tomorrow', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, Gunn wrote, "In our worldwide search for Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, Lars Eidinger rose to the top. Welcome to the DCU, Lars."

The announcement ends weeks of speculation about the casting of the classic antagonist. Eidinger, a prominent name in European cinema, is best known for his role in the critically acclaimed German series Babylon Berlin. He has also appeared in international projects, including Netflix's All the Light We Cannot See, directed by Shawn Levy, and Noah Baumbach's film White Noise.

Brainiac is one of Superman's most enduring foes, first introduced in Action Comics No. 242 in 1958 by writer Otto Binder and artist Al Plastino. The character is depicted as a super-intelligent alien who uses advanced technology, including a shrink ray, to miniaturise cities and preserve them in bottles. Over the decades, Brainiac has remained one of Superman's most formidable adversaries, at times posing a threat so grave that it forces Superman and Lex Luthor into reluctant alliances, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Man of Tomorrow' will once again feature David Corenswet as Superman, with Nicholas Hoult returning as Lex Luthor. The two characters are expected to form an uneasy partnership as they confront the larger threat posed by Brainiac.

Man of Tomorrow is following quickly on the heels of Superman and has a July 9, 2027 release date. With Hollywood hit by the pandemic and labour strikes, sequels have often taken longer than two years to materialise in recent years. Gunn will direct and write the script. He will produce with his DC Studios co-chief, Peter Safran, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

