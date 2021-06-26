Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): Hollywood actor Laurie Holden is set to join the season 3 cast of Amazon's 'The Boys', in a recurring role. Holden will portray the superhero known as Crimson Countess.

According to Variety, she will be joining other recently announced recurring cast members, which included Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk.

Holden is perhaps best known for her role in the megahit zombie apocalypse series 'The Walking Dead', on which she played the character Andrea for three seasons. Her other notable TV appearances include major roles on 'The Americans', 'The X-Files', and 'The Shield'.

On the film side, she has been in projects such as 'Dragged Across Concrete', 'Arctic Dogs', 'The Majestic', and 'Silent Hill'. She also lent her voice to the animated film 'Fireheart'.

'The Boys' stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, and Antony Starr. It is based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

The show has proven to be a breakout hit for Amazon, with the streamer giving the comic book adaptation a renewal for Season 3 before Season 2 had even aired.

As per Variety, in addition, Amazon is currently prepping a spinoff series set at a college for superheroes. As previously reported, that series has been building out its cast and is largely expected to receive a series order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)