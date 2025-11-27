Mumbai [India], November 27 (ANI): Bollywood legend Dharmendra, fondly known as the industry's 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving a void in Hindi cinema. Known for his gentle smile, charismatic screen presence, and six-decade-long career, Dharmendra remained a beloved figure on and off screen.

To honour his life and legacy, the Deol family organised a prayer meet, titled 'Celebration of Life', today at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai.

In an emotional moment, the entire Deol family, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol, expressed their gratitude to the attendees with folded hands for the outpouring of support. A heartfelt musical tribute was also performed, honouring the late actor's enduring legacy.

Maniesh Paul, Ananya Birla, Nimrat Kaur and Pooja Hegde were among the attendees.

Legendary star Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, marking the end of an era in Indian cinema. The final rites of the actor were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone were spotted arriving at the cremation ground to pay condolences to the Deol family.

Amitabh Bachchan, Saira Banu, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Sharma, Siddharth Roy Kapur and several others also paid their last respects.

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. He left for the heavenly abode on November 24.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children - sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

One of the most iconic actors of his time, Dharmendra made his mark in Hindi cinema with memorable performances in films like 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Sholay,' 'Chupke Chupke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', and 'Anupama', among others.

He was known not only for his versatility on screen but also for his contributions to the film industry and for inspiring millions of fans worldwide.

The actor's demise has been mourned across the country, with fans and colleagues paying heartfelt tributes that reflect the profound impact he had on Indian cinema and popular culture. (ANI)

