Mumbai, November 28: Actress-politician Hema Malini on Friday shared another set of personal photographs with late star Dharmendra, calling them “treasured” moments from their family archives. She added that the photographs had never been published before, and revisiting them brought back a wave of emotions.

Hema took to Instagram on Friday morning, where she shared a slew of images featuring her posing with Dharmendra. Some photos even had their daughters Ahana and Esha flashing a smile as the got clicked with their father. Hema Malini Reminisces Shooting for Dharmatma in a 'Peaceful' Afghanistan Back in 1970s.

Posting the pictures on social media, she wrote that it may seem like an overload, but each frame holds a special place in her heart. The collection captures warm, candid glimpses of the family over the years. “Some lovely family moments… simply treasured photos. I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these. #memories #family #moments,” Hema wrote as the caption.

Hema Malini Shares More ‘Treasured Photos’ With Dharmendra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

On November 27, Hema Malini expressed grief over the passing of her husband and legendary actor Dharmendra, sharing an emotional tribute to the superstar, whom she said was "everything to her.” Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Hema, broke her silence and penned an emotional note. In the heartfelt message, she described Dharmendra as “many things to me”, “my ‘go-to’ person” and “was everything to me.” Dharmendra, ‘Sholay’ and ‘Phool Aur Patthar’ Actor, Dies at 89; Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar Pay Final Respects.

She wrote in the note: “Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha &amp; Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.”

“As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.”

Talking about her personal loss, she said: My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…”

Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24. He had been hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly complaining of breathlessness. After getting the necessary treatment, he was discharged on November 12 and continued his recovery at home.

On the professional front, Dharmendra will be seen posthumously in the movie 'Ikkis', directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan. It also stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The movie is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Offciial Instagram Account of Hema Malini). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2025 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).