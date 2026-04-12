Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema and music for over eight decades. She was 92.

Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer.

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"Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Dr Samdani said.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

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The veteran singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier confirmed her hospitalisation through a social media statement, requesting privacy for the family. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well," she had said.

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age, rising to prominence in the 1950s and eventually becoming one of the most celebrated playback singers in the world. Her voice- playful, emotive, and endlessly adaptable- defined generations of music lovers across India and beyond.

Over the course of her extraordinary career, Bhosle recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages, lending her voice to a wide range of genres from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.

Her collaborations with leading composers and filmmakers produced some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema, making her an enduring cultural icon.

Her achievements were recognised with numerous honours, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.

In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Even in her later years, Bhosle remained connected to music, performing occasionally and inspiring younger generations of artists. Her influence extended far beyond playback singing, shaping trends and redefining the role of a female voice in Indian music.

Asha Bhosle's versatility is legendary, spanning soulful ghazals like Dil Cheez Kya Hai to sultry hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja. Her mastery shines in the haunting Mera Kuchh Saaman and the playful Chura Liya Hai Tumne. From folk-inspired melodies to pop, her voice remains India's ultimate musical kaleidoscope.

News of her demise has triggered an outpouring of grief across the country, with fans, artists, and public figures expressing their condolences and remembering her unparalleled contribution to Indian music. (ANI)

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