Rawalpindi [Pakistan] April 12 (ANI): In an unusual disruption to routine life, major markets across Rawalpindi remained shut over the weekend, severely affecting residents' access to daily necessities. The closures were enforced due to heightened security measures linked to ongoing US-Iran discussions in Islamabad, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, typically, weekends see crowded bazaars and busy fruit and vegetable markets, but this time the city presented a deserted look. Key commercial areas, including Murree Road, Peshawar Road, and zones adjoining Islamabad, were completely shut. Even essential outlets such as milk shops, grocery stores, and tandoors remained closed in several localities, though a few inner-street shops operated sporadically.

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Traders claimed the closures were not voluntary. A shopkeeper from Chaklala Scheme-III stated that police personnel compelled them to shut down after opening briefly in the morning. The Rawalpindi Traders Association confirmed that authorities had instructed markets to remain closed on both Saturday and Sunday, a directive issued in coordination with the district administration and police.

Residents bore the brunt of the restrictions. Many struggled to obtain basic food items, with some forced to search inner streets for bread and vegetables. Others resorted to cooking alternatives like pulses due to the unavailability of fresh produce and persistent low gas pressure in parts of the city. The disruption also extended to transportation, as reduced public transit led to increased reliance on private services, where fares surged significantly, as highlighted by Dawn.

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Meanwhile, authorities defended the measures, citing security concerns. Over 5,000 police personnel were deployed across the city, with more than 350 checkpoints established to monitor movement. Strict surveillance was maintained on entry and exit points, markets, and key roads to ensure the safety of foreign delegations. While officials termed the arrangements necessary, the sweeping shutdown has raised concerns about disproportionate restrictions and their impact on ordinary citizens, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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