Former Bigg Boss 18 contestants Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra have sent social media into a frenzy following the release of images suggesting a formal engagement. The duo, whose close bond was a highlight of the reality show's eighteenth season, shared photos on their Instagram stories over the weekend that appear to depict a traditional Roka ceremony. The images feature the pair holding hands and prominently displaying rings, accompanied by heart and "evil eye" emojis, leading many fans to believe the "AviSha" bond has turned official. ‘Dooriyan’ Promo Out: Actors Eisha Singh and Samarth Jurel’s Heartfelt Tale of Love, Longing and Destiny to Premiere on This September (Watch Video).

Eish Singh and Avinash Mishra's Viral 'Roka' Photos Stir Social Media

The speculation began on Saturday when Avinash Mishra posted a mysterious story showing his hand entwined with Eisha’s, featuring a clear view of an engagement ring. Shortly after, reports from several entertainment outlets claimed the couple had held an intimate Roka ceremony.

While the photos lack a formal caption confirming a wedding date, the timing and nature of the posts have caused a massive stir among their followers. This is not the first time the two have faced such rumours; however, the visual evidence of a ceremony has given this latest round of speculation significant traction compared to previous denials.

Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh Engaged?

Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh Engaged? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Collaboration or Commitment?

Despite the romantic undertones of the viral images, some industry insiders suggest the "engagement" might be a promotional strategy. The duo recently teamed up for an Instagram video, sharing a romantic clip set to Saad Lamjarred’s latest track, “Bezaf”.

Eisha and Avinash have established a successful professional partnership since leaving the Bigg Boss house, having previously appeared together in music videos like Kala Sha Kala and Jaadu Hai. Critics note that "publicity stunts" involving simulated life milestones are a common marketing tactic in the television industry to build anticipation for upcoming releases.

As of Sunday, April 12, neither Eisha Singh nor Avinash Mishra has issued a formal statement to confirm or deny their relationship status. In past interviews, Eisha has been vocal about dismissing engagement rumours, previously stating that she is focused on her career and would not hide such a major life event from her fans. ‘We Are Really Good Friends’: Avinash Mishra of ‘Bigg Boss 18' Fame Clears Relationship Rumours With Eisha Singh.

Until an official representative or the actors themselves provide a clear confirmation, the "Roka" remains a subject of intense debate, leaving fans to wonder if this is a genuine celebration of love or a well-executed teaser for their next onscreen project.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram accounts of Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).