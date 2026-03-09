Los Angeles [US], March 9 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar-winner 'The Revenant' is all set to return to theatres this month, as a part of the film's 10th anniversary celebrations.

On Monday, 20th Century Studios announced the film's re-release on March 13, 2026.

"The Revenant returns to theaters this Friday, March 13," they wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in February, Deadline reported that the film will be released internationally in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico.

Alejandro G Inarritu's 'The Revenant' was released in 2015, bringing DiCaprio the coveted Academy Award for Best Actor for his gruelling role.

Playing frontiersman Hugh Glass, DiCaprio endured physical hardship and isolation for months to deliver one of the most intense performances of his career.

Speaking about his character, Leonardo DiCaprio once described it as the "most difficult film."

"It was the most difficult film, I think, that any of us has ever done. It was almost like a silent-movie performance," as quoted by Variety.

Inspired by real events, 'The Revenant' follows DiCaprio's character through deep snow and challenges, including battles with Native Americans and a near-fatal mauling by a bear.

Besides the Academy Award, the film also won big at the Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, Screen Actors Guild, and BAFTA, among others.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio is currently vying for another Oscar ahead of the upcoming 98th Academy Awards.

This year's nominations are led by 'Sinners,' which has earned a record-breaking 16 nods. The best actor category includes Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

The 98th Oscars will be held on March 15, 2026, with Conan O'Brien set to return as the host. (ANI)

