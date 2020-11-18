London, Nov 18 (PTI) "Star Wars" alum John Boyega has shown interest in succeeding Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, provided filmmaker Steve McQueen is attached to direct the new film.

Actors including Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba and Richard Madden have often been billed as the next Bond following Craig's exit with "No Time To Die", which is slated to be released in April 2021.

Also Read | Netrikann Teaser: Nayanthara Looks Fierce In Her 65th Film’s First Look As She Sets Out To Trap A Killer (Watch Video).

Now Boyega said he would love to collaborate with Queen, the creator of his anthology series "Small Axe", to bring out "something different" about the iconic fictitious spy.

"Ooh! Hey listen, Steve McQueen directing, let's do this!

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana Birthday Special: An Eclectic, Eccentric, Extraordinaire Fashion Arsenal Is Just Another Facet of His Fine, Fabulous Persona!.

"We could show them something different. We still bring this sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But we could do something with that," the 28-year-old actor told MTV News.

His response comes after his "Small Axe" co-star Letitia Wright tipped him as a potential Agent 007.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)