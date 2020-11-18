This multi-faceted Delhi lad's meteoric rise within a short span of time is a fine story in itself. Aparshakti Khurana known as an actor, radio jockey and a television host is the younger brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Debuting in Dangal, Aparshakti subsequently portrayed supporting roles in several other commercially successful films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Stree (2018), Luka Chuppi (2019) and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). A Mass Communication graduate, his penchant to infuse life into varied roles is aptly complemented by his off-screen style. His fashion arsenal is eclectic and vibrant as he goes on to effortlessly pull off gender-fluid silhouettes, vivacious prints and deep monochrome with equal fervour. His usual accompaniments of a three-day-old stubble or a beard coupled with snazzy futuristic sunnies, an undercut but spiffed up hairdo up the ante of all of his styles. Aparshakti enlists his name into the sartorial men's club of Bollywood who are unafraid, undertake fashion risks and have developed a diverse style play. He turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of his brilliant style moments.

Not a trend hound but someone who has cracked the code of blending what's in vogue with his pleasing persona, Aparshakti delights! Aparshakti Khurana Happy to Be Working on His 33rd Birthday!

Aparshakti blazed in a monochrome vibe featuring a signal blazer by NooNoo, a shirt by Anuj Madaan, a black skirt by Urvashi Kaur and black pants underneath. White Adidas kicks, futuristic shades by Vava, signature vanity completed his look.

A Siddartha Tytler look featuring an embellished jacket, tee and ivory pants were aided by large frames and signature glam.

A Shantanu and Nikhil military-styled outfit was paired off with black loafers and signature vanity.

A Nike athleisure set was paired off with white kicks, sunnies and spiffed up hair.

Aparshakti suited up with a striped shirt, a printed tie, futuristic shades and gelled up hair.

A rad look for GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 saw Aparshakti team cropped Gucci pants with a Jean Paul Gaultier coat, sunnies and gelled up hair.

An all back outfit was broken with a printed jacket by Diesel, Chloe shades and Stella McCartney shoes. Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Radhika Madan and Aparshakti Khurana Exude all the Radiant Vibes as they Walk for Sukriti & Aakriti.

Imperfectly perfect, Aparshakti throws a curveball every time and we believe that's how he keeps things interesting and engaging. Here's wishing him a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

