Washington, June 19: Perrie Edwards and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged to be married. As per Billboard, the Little Mix singer and the professional football player announced the news on Saturday, June 18. The Bachelorette Couple Michelle Young And Nayte Olukoya Call Off Their Engagement.

Edwards shared a series of photos of the romantic beach proposal, and a first look at her engagement ring on Instagram. "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said... YES!" she wrote, tagging Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the post.

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall and LeighAnne Pinnock were among the many friends who left congratulatory messages for the announcement. Thirlwall left a comment of happy emojis, while Pinnock said, "Best news! So happy for you both."

Billboard reports, that the new trio's latest release was "Between Us", a stacked greatest-hits project, which dropped in November. In December, they said they had plans to take a little break after their spring tour, but that they'd be back: "Little Mix are here to stay."

Meanwhile, Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain are parents to a baby named Axel, who was born on August 21, 2021.

