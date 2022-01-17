Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Looks like Saba Pataudi is digging old pictures from an album on Monday, as seen from her latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a delightful picture in which Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding baby Ibrahim in his arms while little Sara poses beside them, smiling into the camera.

Fans flooded the post with adorable comments.

"Sooo adorable," a social media user added.

"Feels like Ibrahim with 2 kids," another wrote.

Sara and Ibrahim were born to parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh in 1995 and 2001 respectively. (ANI)

