In the wake of the huge surge in daily COVID-19 cases, the signature event of Kerala, the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK)'s 26th edition has been postponed, a state minister said on Monday. The event was earlier scheduled to be held from February 4 to 11 at 12 movie halls in the capital city. Kerala Govt Allows Reopening of Cinema Theatres, Indoor Auditoriums from October 25 with Restrictions.

Announcing it, Kerala Minister for Cinema and Culture Saji Cherian said the event will be staged as and when the Covid scenario in the state improves. The state-run Kerala State Chalachitra Academy is the organiser of the event, which by now, has won huge praise not just in the state but across the world on account of the quality of the films that are being screened.

Generally, this event is held in December, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed to February 2022. A competition section for the films from Asian, African, and Latin American countries is the highlight of the festival.

The Golden Crow Pheasant Award has a cash prize of Rs 20,00,000 (nearly $28,000) for the best feature film to be shared equally between the Director and the Producer. There are many more cash prizes which would be given.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2022 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).