Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): After unveiling a bold teaser of 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2', the makers are now all set to release 'Kamsin Kali' song from the film.

The track will be out on April 5.

Also Read | Before Amjad Khan, Ranjeet Was Offered the Role of Gabbar Singh in Sholay - Here's Why He Turned It Down.

As per the film's team, 'Kasmin Kali' is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

The film features Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee Anupam Joardar and Uorfi Javed.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu’s Stunning Sikh Bridal Ensemble Captures the Spotlight in Viral Wedding Video – WATCH.

Ahead of the teaser release, Dibakar issued a disclaimer warning audiences of shocking and bold content they can expect from the film.

"If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion," he said.

'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2' will be hitting the big screens on April 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)