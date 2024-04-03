Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Late actor Amjad Khan's dialogue 'Kitne aadmi the?' from 'Sholay' still echoes in everyone's mind. His portrayal of Gabbar Singh in Ramesh Sippy's directorial gave Hindi cinema one of the most iconic villains. However, he was not the original choice for the role.

Actors Danny Denzongpa and Ranjeet were also approached by the makers to essay the role of Gabbar in 'Sholay', which starred veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as protagonists.

In a recent interview with ANI, Ranjeet took a stroll down memory lane and revealed that he rejected 'Sholay' to honour his friendship with Danny.

"When they (makers) came to me, they told me that Danny would not come now. In fact, I had no idea about the role as well. I clearly told them, 'Danny is a good friend of mine...Either you get me no objection letter from him or at least let him talk to me. if he agrees, then I will do the film.' But I knew why he was not coming and I refused to be a part of the film," Ranjeet recalled.

"This role was destined for Amjad Khan...Ho sakta hai main Gabbar karta toh shayd audience ko nahin acha lagta," Ranjeet quipped.

Ranjeet and Danny share a great friendship to date. He often shares pictures and videos with him on social media.

Take a look at this post by Ranjeet

In a video posted by Ranjeet on his Instagram handle in 2022, Ranjeet was heard advising his kids and the younger generation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZGklT0KAeG/

The video, presumably from a get-together, captures Ranjeet, Danny and Akbar Khan at their candid best. Danny asked Ranjeet what he'd like to tell the new kids. Ranjeet replied, "I'm your friend. You know your life and what you want from it. You've brought up in a way that you can take your own decisions."

This left both Danny and Akbar teasing Ranjeet for being so wise.

Ranjeet and Danny ruled the big screen with their villainous acts back then. (ANI)

