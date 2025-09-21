Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): 'Suited and booted' Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal posed together for the shutterbugs before attending the screening of musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi' at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) here.

Ranbir and Vicky were seen twinning in black.

The duo also posed for a group picture with filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Earlier on September 17 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, a grand musical presentation "Mera Desh Pehle' was organised at KD Jadhav Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium in the national capital.

The event was conceptualised by renowned lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir.

On his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development works in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally in MP, PM Modi said, "... There are four pillars of the Viksit Bharat journey; women, youth, poor and farmers. Today, schemes related to all four of these have been dedicated to the nation... Our Nari Shakti is the foundation of the progress of our nation. If the mother stays healthy, then the whole house stays well. If a mother falls ill, the entire family's system crumbles. That is why 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign (healthy women, strong family campaign) is dedicated to our mothers and sisters..." (ANI)

