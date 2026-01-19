Sources close to the production of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming epic, Love and War, have dismissed widespread rumours that the film has been postponed to 2027. Despite recent reports suggesting a year-long delay due to technical complexities, insiders confirmed on Monday that the star-studded project remains firmly on track for its scheduled 2026 theatrical release. Ranbir Kapoor Lifts Daughter Raha in the Air by the Beachside in Alia Bhatt’s Adorable New Year 2026 Post on Social Media (See Pic).

SLB’s ‘Love and War’ Pushed to 2027?

Speculation regarding a delay gained significant momentum following an exclusive report by Pinkvilla on January 19, 2026. The publication cited industry insiders who claimed a 2026 release had been "ruled out."

According to the portal, the production faced several hurdles. The report suggested a "significant portion of the shoot is still pending," with a revised plan to wrap principal photography only by June 2026. The film reportedly features "massive aerial action sequences" requiring intricate visual effects work that cannot be rushed.

The report noted that the team wanted to avoid a clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s other major 2026 release, Ramayana: Part One, scheduled for Diwali, to ensure "focused marketing" for both films.

‘Love and War’ Very Much Set for 2026

In response to the viral claims, sources close to the filmmaker have moved quickly to clarify the timeline. Insiders stated that the film is progressing steadily and will meet its 2026 deadline. "The film is very much set to release in 2026," a source confirmed. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song track, and the major sequences for the film have already been shot."

Current production activity includes high-energy musical numbers choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and Shyamak Davar, which are expected to wrap by February.

A Landmark Collaboration

Love & War has remained a focal point of industry discussion due to its powerhouse cast. The film marks several major reunions and debuts within the Bhansali world. Ranbir Kapoor returns to work with Bhansali nearly two decades after his debut in Saawariya (2007). Alia Bhatt collaborates with the director again following the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Vicky Kaushal joins the trio in his first-ever project with the celebrated filmmaker. After ‘Love and War’, Alia Bhat, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal To Star in Karan Johar’s Upcoming Directorial? Here’s What We Know.

The film is described as a grand love triangle set against a 1960s wartime backdrop, with leaked set photos recently confirming the period setting. While a specific date has not been locked, the production is reportedly eyeing major holiday windows in 2026, such as Eid or Independence Day.

