Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Evergreen star Madhuri Dixit Nene is the latest addition to the legion of celebrities taking the 2020 challenge. The actor on Friday shared a quirky collage featuring her different moods in the first 9 months of the year.

The 'Kalank' actor shared a collage on Instagram that feature different moods of the actor from January to September in the form of Calendar 2020. As is shown in the pictures of the collage, the actor looked jovial and smiled in the pictures of January and February, while the March picture shows the actor holding a pan with a straight face in the kitchen. In the April picture, Madhuri seemed a bit confused as she bit her nails, while the actor went furious in the May picture, scolding someone over the phone.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Subramanian Swamy Joins #Warriors4SSR Digital Protest (View Pic).

In the snap for the month of June, the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' star is seen in tears, while in the July picture, she is seen robust and waving hands with a straight face. The August shot shows Madhuri holding a gun, as she points to shoot, on the other hand, the September picture shows her as a frustrated old lady with grey hair."

The 'Devdas' actor captioned the post as, " 2020 so far " ( along with woman facepalming emoji) with "#2020Challenge #2020Mood."

Also Read | Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: The Bride-To-Be Decks Up in a Gorgeous Pink Outfit for Her Mehendi Ceremony (View Pics).

Celebrity followers including Tiger Shroff liked the post on the photo-sharing platform that garnered more than 30 thousand likes within the first 23 minutes of being posted.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood divas including Kajol, Malaika Arora and Swara Bhasker took the trending #2020Challenge on Instagram.

The new 2020 challenge is about perfectly capturing the mood with photos for each month this year. The meme challenge has caught the fancy of social media in just a day with celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Mark Ruffalo posting their collage of pictures channelling their mood for the year 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)