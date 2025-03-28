Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): Madras High Court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him over his alleged controversial remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Justice Sunder Mohan ordered interim anticipatory bail until April 7 with conditions. Kunal Kamra approached the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail, claiming he has been receiving many threats following his recent satirical comments.

Earlier on Thursday, Kunal Kamra lambasted the mainstream media, accusing it of serving as a mouthpiece for the ruling party.

Kamra labeled the media as "vultures" and expressed his disdain for the media's role in perpetuating misinformation and distracting from pressing issues.

"To all those hounding for a quote - "The mainstream media at this point is nothing but a miscommunication arm of the ruling party. They are vultures who report on issues that don't matter to the people of this country. If they all shut shop from tomorrow till eternity, they will be doing a favour to the country, its people, and their own children," Kamra posted on X.

Mumbai police issued him a second summons, rejecting his request for a week's time to appear for questioning.Kamra failed to appear on the first date, and his lawyer had requested seven days. However, after he did not appear, the Mumbai Police issued another date after taking legal opinion.

Kamra sparked a row with his "gaddar" (traitor) joke allegedly aimed at Eknath Shinde. Several political leaders condemned his remarks during a stand-up show and demanded action against him.

Following the controversy, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena youth group, Yuva Sena, vandalised the Habitat comedy venue where the show was filmed.

The comedian, who has had several run-ins with the BJP-led Centre, has refused to apologise for his remark against Shinde. However, he has said that he would cooperate with the police.

"An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served", Kunal Kamra's statement read.

Kunal Kamra also replied to political leaders 'threatening' him to teach a lesson in his official statement.

Kamra stated that the 'inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change' the nature of his right. He added that it is not against the law as far as his knowledge.

"Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system", Kunal Kamra's statement added. (ANI)

