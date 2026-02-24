VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Following the successful launch of Binance Junior in December 2025, Binance is pleased to introduce exciting new features aimed at making saving and learning about crypto even more engaging and accessible for families. Designed for kids and teens aged 6 to 17, Binance Junior already provides a secure, parent-controlled platform that encourages positive savings habits and financial literacy from an early age.

The latest updates introduce a Red Packet gifting feature, Merchant Pay options, and seamless integration of the educational "ABCs of Crypto" eBook directly within the Binance Junior app. These enhancements create a richer, more interactive experience for families to explore the world of digital assets together.

Binance Junior empowers parents to safely guide their children through the world of digital assets. Parents maintain full control, with the ability to enable or disable selected features and monitor all account activity through an easy-to-use interface. These new features further strengthen that foundation by allowing children, with parental approval, to receive crypto gifts, make approved payments, and access educational content that demystifies crypto in a fun and approachable way.

As part of this expansion, parents can now enable non-parental transfers from adult Binance accounts to Junior accounts. This includes Red Packet gifting and regular peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers, allowing relatives and family friends to send crypto gifts to their children's Binance Junior accounts. To ensure security and responsible use, receipt limits are capped at an annual threshold of USD 12,000 for both crypto transfers and Red Packet gifts. Once this limit is reached, Junior accounts will no longer be able to accept additional crypto transfers until the next cycle. Parents retain full control to activate or deactivate these features, so families can tailor usage according to their comfort level.

Beyond that, the new Merchant Pay feature enables Junior users to make payments at selected merchants, while excluding restricted merchant category codes such as gambling and tobacco. This family-friendly approach helps teach responsible spending and saving, giving children practical experience managing digital finances in a safe environment.

These enhancements arrive just in time for the Ramadan and Lunar New Year celebrations. Binance encourages families to create new traditions by sending crypto Red Packet gifts - a modern, cashless way to share love and well wishes. Juniors receive instant notifications and wallet credits when gifted, making these festive moments even more joyful, simple, and connected.

Binance's mission with Binance Junior extends beyond providing a savings tool. It aims to foster financial education and intergenerational learning. The "ABCs of Crypto" educational book is now fully integrated into the app as a mobile-friendly version, supporting parents and children on their digital finance journey together. This illustrated eBook breaks down complex crypto concepts into easy-to-understand lessons, helping young users build confidence and curiosity about the digital economy.

Yi He, Binance co-CEO, comments, "Binance Junior is a family-focused platform designed for children to manage their allowance with savings and payment features. By helping children develop good money management habits early on, we hope to empower families to build a strong foundation for their financial future."

"Many of the new features were inspired by valuable feedback from our community, and we have more exciting updates on the way. Our goal is to make it easier and more fun for families to teach and learn about crypto together in a safe environment. It's important that our children are prepared for a future where digital finance plays a vital role," she added.

Looking ahead, Binance envisions Binance Junior as a platform for users to grow in-line with Binance's broader goal of nurturing a new generation well-prepared for a financially digital future.

For families looking to start or expand their journey into the world of crypto savings and education, these new features offer meaningful ways to save, send, pay, and learn, all with safety and parental control at its core. To explore Binance Junior and its latest updates, visit https://www.binance.com/en/binance-junior.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

