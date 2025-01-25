Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Transgender Kathavackak Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi Maa has spoken out on Mamta Kulkarni, the former Bollywood actress, being appointed as Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada during the Maha Kumbh.

Speaking to ANI, Himangi Sakhi questioned the credibility of the appointment, citing Mamta Kulkarni's past controversies.

Also Read | Coldplay's Mumbai Concert Post With Heart Emojis Symbolising Irish Flag Instead of Indian Tricolour Sparks Fan Reactions.

"Mamta Kulkarni has been made Mahamandleshwar by the Kinnar Akhada for publicity. Society knows her past very well. She was even jailed in the past in connection with drug cases. Suddenly, she arrives in India, participates in the Maha Kumbh, and is given the position of Mahamandleshwar. This needs investigation," Himangi told ANI.

"By giving such a person the title of Mahamandleshwar, what kind of guru are you offering to Sanatan Dharma? This is a question of ethics. Someone who isn't worthy of being called a guru is being made one," she added.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Property Deal: Maharashtra Government May Refund INR 9 Crore to SRK After His Plea Over Excess Land Payment.

Earlier on Friday, Mamta Kulkarni performed 'pind daan' at the Sangham Ghat in Prayagraj.

Speaking to ANI, the former actor said, "...This was the order of Mahadev, Maha Kaali. This was the order of my Guru. They chose this day. I didn't do anything."

Earlier in the day, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan, announced that Mamta Kulkarni has embarked on a spiritual role as the Mahamandleshwar.

"Kinnar akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years... She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art...," Laxmi Narayan said.

Mamta Kulkarni gained fame in the 1990s with her performances in hit films like 'Karan Arjun' and 'Baazi'.The actress has worked with top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan during her career.However, in the early 2000s, Mamta stepped away from Bollywood and moved abroad, leading a life away from the limelight. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)