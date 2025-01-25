Coldplay’s Mumbai concert, part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, was an extravagant affair, with the British rock band performing three electrifying shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21. Each concert became a magical experience for concertgoers, offering a mix of mesmerising performances and unforgettable moments. Following the success of the Mumbai shows, Coldplay is now gearing up to perform at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend on January 25 and 26, creating further excitement among Indian fans. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: Disney+ Hotstar To Live Stream British Band’s January 26 Show at Narendra Modi Stadium Online – Check Announcement.

However, the Coldplay’s recent teaser video, shared ahead of the Ahmedabad performances, sparked a wave of reactions on social media. The post featured heart emojis in the colour order of green, white and orange, which inadvertently resembled the Irish flag instead of the Indian tricolor. Fans immediately took notice, with many urging Coldplay to reverse the emoji order to honour India’s flag. Some even humourously pointed out the mix-up, while others quickly brushed it off, choosing instead to focus on the incredible experience of attending the concert. One fan joked, “Please reverse the order of your emojis. You guys are consistently using ireland flag order instead of indian flag order.” Another commented, “You gave a memory for lifetime! I’ll always always always talk about attending your concert.” ‘Shah Rukh Khan Forever’: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Gives Shoutout to SRK During Day 2 of Their Mumbai Concert (Watch Video).

Coldplay Mumbai Concert Teaser

Did You Notice the Emoji Slip-Up?

(Photo Credits: X/@coldplay)

Netizens Urge to Reverse the Colour Order

Please reverse the order of your emojis You guys are consistently using ireland flag order instead of indian flag order i.e. 🧡⚪💚 🇮🇳🙈😅 — Parth Dave (@ParthDave197) January 24, 2025

Will Coldplay Notice It?

The hearts guys 🧡🤍💚 🇮🇳 — Coldplay India 🇮🇳👽🛸🌌 (@ColdplayIndiaX) January 24, 2025

The Unintentional Blunder

Bro that's Ireland 💚🤍🧡😭 — Amit Singh Kushwaha (@iamitsk) January 24, 2025

Meanwhile... Some Love

Thank you for the emotions you give us through your shows. You are fantastic and you deserve the best.😍❤️🫶 — Theresa. (@straditeresa) January 24, 2025

And Just Love From India

And One of Them Has This POV

They must really like the irish — Preet Jain (@Preet_Ki_Latt) January 24, 2025

As the band continues its tour in India, the excitement surrounding Coldplay’s performances remains palpable. While the emoji slip-up stirred some playful criticism, it hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of fans, who are still buzzing from the unforgettable Mumbai concerts and eagerly anticipating the Ahmedabad shows.

