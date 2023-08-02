Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ are all set to unveil the third track of the film ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’.

Taking to Instagram, Production house Zee Studios shared a teaser of the song which they captioned, “You all guessed it right! #MainNiklaGaddiLeke is coming your way. Song out tomorrow, stay tuned. #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvb432EN9cb/

The full song will be out on August 3 which features Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel.

The song is a recreated version of the iconic track ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from the film ‘Gadar’ which was sung by Udit Narayan, composed by Uttam Singh, and penned by Anand Bakshi.

Recently, Sunny Deol shared the trailer on Instagram and captioned it, “Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh! On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, presenting you all with #Gadar2Trailer. Trailer is out now! (Link in bio) #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se.”

With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

Director Anil Sharma said, ‘’ We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries’’. (ANI)

