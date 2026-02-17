Ameesha Patel Moradabad Case: Actress Clarifies 2017 Cheque Bounce Dispute and Recalls Suing Her Father for INR 12 Crore Fraud

Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel has issued a firm clarification following a non-bailable warrant issued against her by a Moradabad court. The case, which dates back to 2017, involves allegations of a cheque bounce and breach of contract related to a wedding event appearance. Patel, however, maintains that the matter was settled years ago and has accused the complainant of "deceit." The legal development has reignited interest in the actor’s complex history with financial litigation, most notably her landmark 2004 lawsuit against her own father. Ameesha Patel To Face Jail Term After Rajpal Yadav? Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Actress Over Breach of Contract – Reports.

Ameesha Patel Shares Note on Istagram Story - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @ameeshapatel9)

The Moradabad Dispute

The current controversy stems from a complaint filed by event organiser Pawan Verma. Verma alleged that Patel accepted an advance of INR 14.50 lakh to perform at a wedding on November 16, 2017, but failed to show up. While Rs 10 lakh was reportedly refunded in cash, Verma claims a cheque for the remaining INR 4.5 lakh bounced, leading to criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act. ‘Leave Them Alone’: Ameesha Patel Urges Media To Respect Deol Family’s Privacy Amid Dharmendra’s Health Concerns (View Post)

Ameesha Patel Denies Allegations

In a statement shared on her Instagram Story, Patel dismissed the allegations as an attempt to gain public attention. She wrote: "I wish to inform one and all that this is a v v old matter... in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount. Despite this, it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations." Her legal team is reportedly preparing to initiate counter-proceedings for "cheating" against Verma. The court has directed Patel to appear personally on March 27, 2026.

Ameesha Patel’s INR 12 Crore Lawsuit Against Father

This is not Patel’s first high-profile encounter with financial disputes. In 2004, at the height of her early career success, the actress made headlines by suing her father, Amit Patel, for mismanaging her earnings. Patel accused her father of mishandling her assets and funds totalling INR 12 crore. The move caused a significant rift within her family, but Patel remained steadfast in her decision. Reflecting on the lawsuit in a later interview, she stated: "Why should I feel ashamed? My money belongs to no one but me and not even my parents have the right to take it away. In fact, my grandmother is supporting me. My parents have fooled her too." While the family eventually reconciled after a five-year estrangement, the case remains one of Bollywood’s most discussed instances of a celebrity taking legal action against their inner circle. Ameesha Patel Alerts Fans About Fake Contact Number Circulating Online, Says ‘This Is Not Me'.

Ameesha Patel Teases Big Comeback

Despite these recurring legal challenges, Patel has seen a major professional resurgence. Her 2023 film Gadar 2 became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, bringing her back to the forefront of the industry. Most recently, she fuelled excitement for a potential Gadar 3 during a social media Q&A on Republic Day 2026, promising a "big budget, big scale" return for her character, Sakeena.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).