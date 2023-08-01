Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Now, ahead of the film's release on August 11, the Anil Sharma directorial has been given a green signal by CBFC as it has been censored with U/A certificate. FYI, the runtime of Gadar 2 is almost 2 hours and 50 minutes. Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Fights for His Country and Son During the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War in This Sequel! (Watch Video).

Gadar 2 Runtime Revealed:

