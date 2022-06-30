Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): After running in theatres for a while, Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' has now headed to OTT.

The film, which revolves around Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks, is all set to stream on Netflix from July 3.

Sharing the update, Adivi took to Instagram and wrote, "Extremely blessed. Millions of people have seen #Major in theaters, now #MajorTheFilm hits @NetflixIndia on JULY 3rd. You know the man. Now you'll know his story."

Helmed by Sashi Karan Tikka, 'Major' also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma.

Talking about the film, Adivi had said, "Major' is not a film that can be taken just as a film, it is an emotion, it is my life's best work.It is the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and we have gotten this medal from the National Security Guard as a commendation for what we have made."

Bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment Pvt Limited and A+S Movies, 'Major' was released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on June 3.

In the film, Adivi essays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life, while fighting terrorists and rescuing 14 hostages in the Taj Mahal Hotel. (ANI)

