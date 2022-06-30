Actor Vidyut Jammwal lost consciousness while shooting for a scene in Lucknow for his upcoming film Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2-Agni Pariksha. Director Faruk Kabir said: "It was a dramatic scene and Vidyut had immersed himself in it. He initially didn't realise he fainted." "I don't know what happened out there," Vidyut told the director. Khuda Haafiz – Chapter II: Makers of Vidyut Jammwal-Shivaleeka Oberoi Starrer Drop New Track “Aaja Ve”, Watch Video.

"We even considered delaying the shoot, but he (Vidyut) being such a committed actor was back on his feet as soon as his health permitted."' Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha', is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, Ram Mirchandani and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Hasnain Husaini and Santosh Shah. Khuda Hafiz 2 Star Vidyut Jammwal Surprises Female Fan by Offering Her a Luxury Car Ride on His Aston Martin DB9 (Watch Video).

The film's music is crooned by Mithoon and Vishal Mishra. The movie stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi. A Panorama Studios and Action Hero Films, it is all set to release in theatres on July 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2022 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).