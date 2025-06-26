Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): As Arjun Kapoor turned forty on Thursday, his former partner, Malaika Arora, shared a sweet birthday post for the actor.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malaika posted a fun boomerang video of Arjun jumping on a street, which appeared to be in an international location.

Along with the clip, she wrote, "Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor," adding a heart and wine glass emoji to mark the celebration.

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo, however, never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations, as well as wishing each other on their birthdays. Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which released in February 2025. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The story follows a Delhi man caught in a love triangle, leading to funny twists in his personal life. (ANI)

