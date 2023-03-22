Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Actress Malayalam Arya Parvathi welcomed a baby sister at the age of 23.

Taking to Instagram, Arya recently shared the good news with her Instagram followers.

"Overwhelmed with joy as my little sibling arrives to our family after 23 years. Ready to take on the role of a big sister as well a mother and shower them with love and support. Come soon, little one," she wrote.

In her recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, she revealed how her mother's pregnancy news was shared with her by her dad.

"I didn't know how to react...that's not something you just hear your parents say at 23. To say I was shocked would be an understatement. Amma was 47. And I know it's going to sound weird, but when Appa told me, Amma was already in her 8th month. In fact, when Amma herself found out, she was 7 months in, " she said.

Soon after her story was out, several social media user extended their love and support to her and her family.

Arya Parvathi became popular with her show, 'Chembattu' and was last seen in 'Ilayaval Gayathri'. (ANI)

